Two brothers are missing and presumed dead after their raft flipped on the Clackamas River, May 20, 2023 (CCSO)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The body of a missing rafter has been found after two brothers went missing on the Clackamas River on Friday, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 1:40 pm. Tuesday, a U.S. Forest Service officer found the body of 65-year-old Vasiliy Zagreychuk of Gresham caught in a “strainer” — a series of logs and debris blocking part of the river, officials said.

On Friday, three men — including the two brothers — were rafting on the river trying to reach Austin Hot Springs when Zagreychuk’s brother fell out of the raft at the river’s rope crossing, officials said. The 61-year-old survivor and Zagreychuk then floated downstream for half a mile before the raft flipped and they fell into the river, according to the sheriff’s office.

The 61-year-old man was able to get out and said he searched the area for the two brothers but couldn’t find them. Zagreychuk’s body was found about 2.8 miles downriver from the rope crossing where the raft flipped, the sheriff’s office said.

Members of the Forest Service and the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office are continuing the search for the second missing rafter after suspending an active search on Saturday night.