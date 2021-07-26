Body recovered from Clackamas River, ID unknown

A body was discovered in the Clackamas River on Friday, July 23, 2021. (Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A body was discovered in the Clackamas River on Friday afternoon, authorities say.

A snorkeler who had been swimming in the Clackamas River reported seeing a body near Clackamette Park in Oregon City around 3:30 p.m. The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team, Oregon City Police, Gladstone Police, Clackamas Fire District #1 and the Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue all responded to the scene.

Once in the area, crews found a body submerged in 12 feet of water. It was located downstream from the 99E/McLoughlin bridge.

A Clackamas County Medical Examiner responded to the scene, but because the body’s decomposition was so extreme — no identification or cause of death has been determined. An autopsy will be performed at the Oregon State Police Crime Lab to determine the cause of death.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office Tip Line by calling 503-723-4949 or by using the online email form. Please reference CCSO Case #21-015585.