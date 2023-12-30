PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 60-year-old Keizer man faces 3 separate charges after a short standoff with Lake Oswego police early Saturday morning.

The incident unfolded around 5:15 a.m. when an officer tried to pull over a car on Country Club Road at Heathrow Lane, Lake Oswego authorities said.

The driver, later identified as Darrin Kang, was driving “at or below the speed limit,” but didn’t stop when the officer put on the lights and siren. Other officers came to help and laid spike strips in the driver’s path. Even though a tire deflated, the driver kept going, officials said.

But when the car stopped at a red light on Boones Ferry, officers pinned in the car and tried to arrest Kang. He refused to get out but was taken into custody and put in handcuffs after “a short struggle.”

Kang was taken to a nearby hospital before being booked into the Clackamas County Jail for DUII, resisting arrest and attempting to elude an officer.

LOPD had help during the brief standoff from the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, Gladstone Police, Milwaukie Police, and Tualatin Police, including a member of the Clackamas County Interagency Crisis Negotiation Team, authorities said.