CAIR, Urban League call for Shull’s resignation

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Council on American Islamic Relations and the Urban League of Portland are calling for the resignation of Clackamas County Commissioner Mark Shull.

Shull is under fire for social media posts expressing Islamophobic and anti-immigrant views. He has said that recent public conversation has taken them out of context.

“Contrary to his words in Monday’s press conference, Mark Shull is not the victim here…he is continuing to perpetrate the same hate that is pervasive on his Facebook page,” CAIR board member Sahar Muranovic said.

“He has no business being a public servant,” Muranovic said.

“He is not fit, he is not able, he is not willing to serve all of the people in Clackamas County, and that is what his job requires,” Nkenge Harmon Johnson, President and CEO of Urban League, said.

More than 100 elected official leaders and community organizations have called for Shull’s resignation. The Clackamas County Board of Commissioners, including Shull, supported a Jan. 14 resolution calling for his resignation. Shull has said he intended to remain on the board.

Many community leaders have said Shull’s comments are harmful.