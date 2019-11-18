Accused Wilsonville killer held without bond

OREGON CITY, Ore. (KOIN) — The former Heritage Specialty Foods employee accused of shooting a manager to death inside their Wilsonville facility on Friday was ordered held without bond at his first court appearance Monday afternoon.

Camilo Santiago-Santiago appeared by video to face charges of murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Many of his family members gathered in the courtroom. He next court appearance is set for November 25.

The 25-year-old was arrested a little more than an hour after Carl Hellinger was shot to death. Investigators with the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said Santiago-Santiago had recently been fire.

Hellinger, who died at the scene, was “deeply respected as a hard-working, talented and trusting manager,” company officials told KOIN 6 News. He was 36.

Carl Hellinger, seen in an undated photo, was shot to death at the Heritage Specialty Foods facility in Wilsonville on November 15, 2019. He was 36. (Courtesy: Hellinger family)

The events of the day

There were about 20 employees inside Heritage Specialty Foods, 28220 SW Boberg Road, at the time of the shooting – around 8:30 a.m. – but no one else was injured.

Santiago fled the scene and drove into Woodburn where his car was spotted by a Marion County deputy. Three different agencies took part in a chase of the red car that ended on a dead-end street at Woodland Avenue at Senecal Creek Drive. Santiago barricaded himself inside his car.

For about 40 minutes during the standoff, Santiago yelled at officers to shoot him, officials said. But around 9:30 a.m. he got out of the car with his hands up and was immediately taken into custody.

A suspect in a Wilsonville killing, Camilo Santiago-Santiago, was arrested inside this car in Woodburn, November 15, 2019 (KOIN)

Multiple firearms were recovered from Santiago’s car and he had a pistol in his waistband, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said.

Santiago lives in Woodburn but in a different spot about 3 miles from where he was caught.

Investigators were outside his apartment off North Front Street awaiting a search warrant. Neighbors who spoke with KOIN 6 News didn’t know much about him, but did say there are often a lot of people at the unit.