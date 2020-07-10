Car chase ends with crash, 2 deputies hospitalized

The suspect was not harmed

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A car pursuit ended with a crash, injuring two deputies in Clackamas on Thursday evening.

The pursuit began around 8 p.m. when a person suspected of careless driving and possibly other criminal activity fled from Clackamas County deputies. The deputies then quickly followed the suspect down Southeast 82nd Avenue.

After a successful PIT maneuver, the suspect’s car was stopped just south of Highway 224. The suspect was unhurt and was promptly arrested.

During the maneuver, however, one of the deputy’s cruisers lost control and crashed. The two deputies inside the car sustained non-life threatening injuries and were sent to a nearby hospital.

One other car was involved with the crash but the occupant was unharmed.

This is a developing story. KOIN 6 News will update it when more information is available.