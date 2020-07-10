Live Now
Watch KOIN News AM Extra streaming now

Car chase ends with crash, 2 deputies hospitalized

Clackamas County

The suspect was not harmed

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A car pursuit ended with a crash, injuring two deputies in Clackamas on Thursday evening.

The pursuit began around 8 p.m. when a person suspected of careless driving and possibly other criminal activity fled from Clackamas County deputies. The deputies then quickly followed the suspect down Southeast 82nd Avenue.

After a successful PIT maneuver, the suspect’s car was stopped just south of Highway 224. The suspect was unhurt and was promptly arrested.

During the maneuver, however, one of the deputy’s cruisers lost control and crashed. The two deputies inside the car sustained non-life threatening injuries and were sent to a nearby hospital.

One other car was involved with the crash but the occupant was unharmed.

This is a developing story. KOIN 6 News will update it when more information is available.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss