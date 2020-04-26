Car fire spreads to apartment in Damascus, no injuries

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Crews have launched an investigation into a Damascus car fire that spread to an apartment building early Sunday morning.

The blaze broke out around 5 a.m. off SE 190th Drive. According to responding firefighters, a fire that started in a car next to the building quickly spread inside the complex.

Because there were no fire hydrants in the area, Clackamas Fire–with help from both Gresham Fire and Portland Fire & Rescue–trucked in tenders that carry 3,000 gallons of water. The fire was extinguished by 5:30 a.m.

It is not known if there was anyone in the building when crews battled the fire. No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story.