CCSO: Slain felon had 9mm Glock when deputy fired

Jeremiah Wright had this 9mm Glock when he was shot by a Clackamas County deputy on June 7, 2017 (Photos released by CCSO on June 9, 2021)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Details surrounding the deputy-involved fatal shooting in Happy Valley are slowly coming out, but officials on Wednesday released the name of both the suspect and the deputy.

A little after 2 a.m. on June 7, Jeremiah Wright was driving a stolen vehicle, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said. Wright, who had recently been released from prison with a record in both Oregon and Nevada, had a 9mm Glock pistol.

Deputy Casey Newton tried to stop him. The chase ended near Southeast 122nd Avenue and Southeast Eagle Glen Drive, where Wright got out of the car and tried to run.

Newton fired and hit Wright, who died at the scene.

It is still unclear if Wright shot at the deputy and what, exactly, led up to the shooting.

The investigation by the Clackamas County Major Crimes Team in collaboration with the Clackamas County District Attorney’s Office continues.