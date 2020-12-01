Certified: Oregon City Mayor Dan Holladay ousted in recall

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s now certified: the voters of Oregon City recalled Mayor Dan Holladay in an overwhelming vote on November 10.

By a margin of 68.04% to 31.96%, voters recalled Holladay, who was in his second term as mayor. The certification creates an immediate vacancy.

Rachel Lyles Smith, who is the president of the Oregon City Commission, will assume the duties and responsibilities of mayor immediately. A special election to replace Holladay for the remainder of his term is expected to be held March 9, 2021.

In June, Holladay was censured for “injuring the good name of Oregon City, disturbing its well-being, and hampering its worth,” the committee said and added, “Holladay was the ​only​ mayor out of all 26 in the metro area to refuse to sign a statement condemning systemic racism and committing to address it at the local level.”