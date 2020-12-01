Certified: Oregon City Mayor Dan Holladay ousted in recall

Clackamas County

Rachel Lyles Smith taking the duties, special election set

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

The Oregon City City Hall, April 27, 2020 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s now certified: the voters of Oregon City recalled Mayor Dan Holladay in an overwhelming vote on November 10.

By a margin of 68.04% to 31.96%, voters recalled Holladay, who was in his second term as mayor. The certification creates an immediate vacancy.

Rachel Lyles Smith, who is the president of the Oregon City Commission, will assume the duties and responsibilities of mayor immediately. A special election to replace Holladay for the remainder of his term is expected to be held March 9, 2021.

In June, Holladay was censured for “injuring the good name of Oregon City, disturbing its well-being, and hampering its worth,” the committee said and added, “Holladay was the ​only​ mayor out of all 26 in the metro area to refuse to sign a statement condemning systemic racism and committing to address it at the local level.”

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss