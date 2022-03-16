PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A child died after being pulled from a creek in Clackamas County on Tuesday, officials said.

Around 11:30 a.m., Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office and Molalla police responded to a report of a missing child at a home on S Union Mills Road.

The child was found unresponsive in a nearby creek, according to Molalla Fire.

First responders immediately started life-saving measures and flew the child to a local hospital by life flight. But officials said the attempts were unsuccessful and the child was pronounced deceased.

An investigation is underway.