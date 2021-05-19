Clackamas Community College closing campus due to potential rally

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After learning information of a potential unsanctioned rally, Clackamas Community College is canceling all in-person classes this Friday.

Remote classes and meetings will go on as normal, but all buildings will be closed. The school reportedly received information about an unsanctioned rally or march happening on its Oregon City campus that day.

CCC announced the news on Wednesday, but the school did not make clear what the possible rally is against or in support of.

“While the college supports the right to free speech, we ask community members to exercise those rights in accordance with college policies to ensure the safety of all concerned,” the school said in a statement. “Due to COVID mandates and our commitment to keeping the college community safe and well, we are currently not allowing outside events or activities on our campuses.”

The school says law enforcement will be on campus to support their own security. Aside from school security and other limited staff, all other on-campus work will be canceled for the day.