Cash will help county stabilize services, stay on track to meet most first-year housing goals

PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — Clackamas County has accepted the Metro government’s $5 million advance for reducing chronic homelessness while awaiting disbursement of a regional tax that funds supportive housing services.

Approved by commissioners on Tuesday, March 1, the advance enables the county to enter into contracts with a pool of organizations qualified to serve local supportive housing needs for the next five years.

In coming months, the county is projected to begin receiving revenue from a business and personal income tax passed in 2020 by Metro voters to support the region’s growing population of unhoused and at-risk residents with community-specific services amid an ongoing global pandemic, rising housing costs and rental assistance delays.

Disbursements from the tax will finance services in the areas of emergency sheltering and outreach, housing placement, rental assistance, mental health and addiction recovery support, tenant rights advocacy and more.

With the additional $5 million, the county reports it will be on track to meet or exceed most of its first-year progress goals, which include providing supportive housing case management to 200 household units, eviction prevention services to 110 households, emergency housing shelters to 65 households and outreach services to 500 household units.

PMG SCREENSHOT: CLACKAMAS COUNTY – This chart outlines the additional progress toward first-year housing goals projected with an additional $5 million.

Portland Tribune and its parent company, Pamplin Media Group, are KOIN 6 news partners.

The $5 million will help the county meet each of the goals outlined above, while exceeding its goal of providing supportive housing case management services to 200 households; 250 arel now projected to be served in the first year.

The additional funds will not push the county on track to meeting first year goals for providing short-term rental assistance nor housing navigation and placement, two areas that county housing staff said have already received a lot of funding so other areas have been prioritized in allocating the $5 million advance.

“There has been a lot of short-term rent assistance available through the emergency rent assistance program and other federal programs,” said Clackamas County Housing Policy Coordinator Vahid Brown, adding that the programs have supported those who need just a little bit of assistance to stay housed.

“Given that this program focuses on the most vulnerable folks with long-term histories of homelessness, that’s where we’re prioritizing and focusing those interventions,” Brown explained.

Commissioners on Tuesday unanimously approved the advance, one of two $5 million advances it has issued to help the county stabilize existing housing services and stay on-track for most of its first-year SHS program goals after its request for $45 million in CARES Act funding in 2020 was not granted, county officials say.

Clackamas County will repay the advances with a portion of the SHS tax receipts to be collected and processed by Metro after tax day on April 18. County officials say the majority of first-year disbursements are expected to begin being issued in May or June.