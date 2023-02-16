The Quality Inn on Sunnyside Road, soon to be the county's first transitional housing property, was purchased for $15.2 million.

OREGON CITY, Ore. (KOIN) — The Clackamas County Board of Commissioners voted to purchase a hotel Thursday night in what will be a historic investment to reduce homelessness in the county.

The Quality Inn on Sunnyside Road, soon to be the county’s first transitional housing property, was purchased for $15.2 million with funding from an approximately $8 million award from the Oregon Community Foundation.

It was green-lit with a 3-2 vote by the board.

According to a Clackamas County press release, the hotel will provide 100 rooms and “a safe place free from violence and substance abuse for people to get the care they need, education and support to transition into permanent housing.”

It was a controversial move that had hundreds of residents lining up to weigh in on the project.

Clackamas County Board Chair Tootie Smith said the hotel’s purchase is a step in the right direction for residents with concerns about the homelessness crisis.

“Our residents recently prioritized homelessness as the number one issue they care about,” Smith said. “We know that purchasing this property is the right thing to do to help residents living outside stabilize their lives and get into permanent housing.”

Starting in July, the first residents will begin moving into the hotel, where board members say they will have 24/7 security, financial education and healthy food. Residents will also receive healthcare and substance use treatment as needed.

“We can’t turn away and pretend this crisis doesn’t exist, because it does,” Smith said.

However, multiple officials expressed displeasure with the decision.

“I’m not opposed to Project Turnkey. However, I am opposed to the location that you have selected,” said Happy Valley Mayor Tom Ellis.

“These businesses, especially a lot of folks behind me, they’re still fighting for their businesses. And just as they get on their feet, they have the commissioners put in a homeless facility right in the heart of their businesses,” added Sandy Mayor Stan Pulliam.

While residents voiced concerns about drugs and safety, the county says their plan includes 24/7 on-site staffing and regular perimeter walks for security.

“Drugs and alcohol will not be allowed. Weapons will not be allowed. Participants will be required to sign a program participation agreement accepting the terms of being in the program and the county will develop a good neighbor agreement to establish a pathway for initiating and maintaining open, transparent and proactive communication with stakeholders,” said Vahid Brown, Clackamas County Supportive Housing Services Manager.