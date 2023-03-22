PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Clackamas County Chair Tootie Smith rescinded her vote that would have converted the Clackamas Quality Inn into a homeless facility as part of Project Turnkey.

During a Clackamas County Board of Commissioners meeting Wednesday, Smith announced she was reversing her vote, making it a 3-2 vote ‘no’ and killing the motion.

“After much deliberation and heartfelt consideration, listening to about everybody in Clackamas County that’s possible, I have decided to change my vote on Project Turnkey,” said Smith. “We have heard from the public that they wish to be engaged and that they needed more time. Now you have it.”

Last month county leaders approved the $15 million purchase of the hotel off Interstate 205 to turn it into a transitional housing facility.

Clackamas County reports in its outreach, 55% of people outright supported the project and an additional 13% support it with certain conditions.