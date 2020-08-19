Clackamas County commissioners to host town hall on race issues

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A digital town hall on race issues will be held by Clackamas County commissioners on Wednesday.

This virtual meeting will be focusing on race issues in Clackamas County. It will be a listening session-style event for Clackamas County residents to share their own experiences with race and racism in the county. According to a press release, commissioners want to “provide a safe space for residents to share impacts and recommendations toward addressing inequities that exist.”

Clackamas County Equity and Inclusion Officer Martine Coblentz will facilitate the event. All residents are asked to keep their statements to about four minutes. Anyone unable to participate but still wishes to share a statement with commissioners, send a message to ClackCoNews@clackamas.us with “Town Hall on Race” in the subject line prior to the event.

The town hall begins at 6 p.m. and is expected to last about an hour and a half. Join the meeting via this Zoom link.