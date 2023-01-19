PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A Clackamas County sheriff’s deputy was found justified after shooting and injuring an Estacada man as law enforcement responded to a domestic disturbance in December, according the Clackamas County District Attorney’s Office.

A Clackamas County grand jury found the use of deadly physical force by Sheriff’s Deputy Isaac Baily was justified and lawful as 53-year-old Jason Savage pointed a gun at the deputy, officials said.

During the December 2022 incident, deputies responded to a report of a domestic disturbance with a gun on South Jubb Road near Estacada.

At the scene, deputies worked to get family members out of the home and started negotiating with the man inside, who they say was armed.

Savage walked out of the home with a handgun, the district attorney’s office said, and did not obey deputies’ orders to drop the weapon. That’s when Deputy Bailey fired his gun.

Authorities reported that Savage sustained non-life-threatening injuries and say deputies provided first aid until he was taken to a local hospital.

Bailey has worked for the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office for four and a half years.

Savage was arraigned on Thursday with a trial set for March 3.