PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 19-year-old man connected to a double homicide in Clackamas County from October was hospitalized after deputies in Washington state fired their weapons at him, authorities said on Tuesday.

Nearly a month after Kaythan Tenry and 24-year-old Frank Nifon were accused of shooting and killing two men, officials in Clackamas County in Oregon and Grays Harbor County in Washington say Tenry and another suspect, who has not been identified, led deputies on a chase through Napavine, Washington.

Tenry was shot multiple times and was rushed to a local hospital, while the unnamed suspect died at the scene, according to the Gray Harbor Sheriff’s Office.

Prior to this shooting, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office had issued a first-degree murder warrant for Tenry for his accused involvement in the deaths of 32-year-old Jamahl Akeem William Nash and 42-year-old Stanafurd Samuel Lee Blacknall.

In the morning hours of Oct. 12, deputies were called to unincorporated Clackamas County for a reported crash. Once there, however, deputies discovered the Nash and Blacknall deceased inside their vehicle. The men were determined to have died from homicidal violence.

Once released from the hospital, Tenry will be booked on multiple charges in Washington. CCSO said it’s not clear if Tenry will be extradited to Clackamas County to face charges for the double homicide.

Nifon was arrested on Oct. 31 in Washington and charged with first-degree murder and an unlawful use of a weapon charge. Officials said he will be extradited to Clackamas County.

Meanwhile, the Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation into the officer-involved shooting. Per standard procedure, officials said three Lewis County deputies, a Centralia Police Department officer and a Chehalis Police Department officer were placed on administrative leave.