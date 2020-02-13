Clackamas County mulls short-term rental regulations

The draft regulations affect short-term and vacation rentals located outside of city limits

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Clackamas County held another public hearing on Thursday to continue discussing proposed regulations on short-term housing rentals.

The draft regulations affect short-term and vacation rentals located outside of city limits in unincorporated Clackamas County. After a public hearing at the end of January, the draft regulations were amended at the request of the Board of Commissioners.

Under the current proposed regulations, short-term rental owners would have to register with the county every two years and pay a fee to help cover the costs of administration and enforcement. The fee could be between $800 and $900.

The regulations would be enforced by the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office or the Code Enforcement.

Commissioners say the regulations are needed because so many owners want to rent out their homes on a short-term basis.

Jim Bernard, chair of the Clackamas County Commission, said there are no current provisions in the county for short-term rentals.

“We can either close them all down or we can allow them and figure out how to balance that,” he said.

One concern with short-term rentals is how they affect neighborhoods.

“We’ve had lots of complaints,” Bernard said. “Big, loud parties blocking all the streets. We have to somehow control that.”

There’re are many other issues to consider, as well.

“We don’t want some big corporation buying up the neighborhood and then renting them all out,” Bernard said, adding that he worries the current proposed fees are too high.

“We don’t want to put people out of business of doing short-term rentals once they are legalized,” he said. “Our goal is to protect the community and provide opportunities.”

Ryan Tigner, who owns a short-term management company, told KOIN 6 News he supports the proposed regulations but has some concerns.

“I am all for regulating, especially the bad actors out there who are hosting parties non-stop or have parking issues… I don’t want those out there, either,” he said.

He worries about the primary resident clause in the draft regulations.

“All the properties I manage are a rental property that somebody owns,” Tigner said. “If they were to keep the primary resident clause, I would lose all my rentals and it would cripple my short-term rental business.”

Jeff Ackerson is a rental owner. He said the fees the county is proposing would affect renters, like the national junior and Olympic ski teams who stay in Government Camp rentals.

“When they raise the fees or the taxes for these types of monitoring or enforcement, we have to pass that on to both our short-term and long-term clients,” Ackerson said. “They are bearing the brunt of these costs.”

Another public meeting will be held at a future date that has not yet been set.