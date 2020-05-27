Clackamas County opening some parks, boat ramps June 1

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Many parks and boat ramps in Clackamas County will reopen beginning Monday, June 1.

Parks included in the following list will be open for pedestrian use, fishing, swimming, boating and floating. Picnic shelters, playgrounds, sport courts and other group facilities will remain closed.

Opening June 1:

• Barlow Wayside Park

• Barton Park (overflow parking lot closed for the season; campgrounds expected to open June 22)

• Barton Park Boat Ramp

• Boones Ferry Marina

• Boring Station Trailhead Park

• Eagle Fern Park

• Feyrer Park (overflow parking lot closed for the season; campgrounds expected to open June 22)

• Hebb Park

• Hebb Park Boat Ramp

• Metzler Park (campgrounds expected to open June 22)

• Springwater Corridor Trail

• Wilhoit Springs Park

Reservations for campgrounds reopening June 22 can be made by clicking here or by calling 503.742.4414.

The following parks and boat ramps in Clackamas County aren’t ready to open yet due to improvement projects:

• Carver Boat Ramp (estimated to open in mid to late June)

• Knights Bridge Park (estimated to open June 15)

• Wagon Wheel Park (estimated to open June 15)

Madrone Wall Park will remain closed until Aug. 1 for the protection of wildlife.

County officials are reminding the public to follow social distancing guidelines and come prepared with items like hand sanitizer and face coverings. Oregon Governor Kate Brown’s travel ban is also still in place so people should not travel more than 50 miles to visit a Clackamas County park or boat ramp.