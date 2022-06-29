PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Many students suffer from food insecurity and Clackamas County school districts want to make sure kids have access to meals during the summer.

Some kids rely on free and reduced lunches during the school year as a vital part of their nutrition. During the summer, Clackamas County school districts are continuing to serve free meals to make sure kids’ stomachs stay filled.

Lake Oswego School District

The Lake Oswego School District said it’s pointing families in need to Hunger Fighters, a local food pantry that’s been serving the community for years. The pantry was started by a student while attending Lake Oswego High School.

Families can stop by the food pantry to stock up on essentials. No proof of income or residency is required.

West Linn – Wilsonville School District

The West Linn – Wilsonville School District is not hosting a summer meal program this summer, but it does have resources posted on its website to help connect families with free meals.

It directs families to the Oregon Summer Food Program or suggests they text “summer meals” or “verano” to 914-342-7744 or call 211 to find Oregon summer meals locations.

The West Linn Food Pantry also offers food boxes at the Willamette United Methodist Church on Thursdays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Willamette Christian Church and Wilsonville Community Sharing & Food Bank are two other resources that help provide food to families in need.

Gladstone School District

Kids ages 1-18 can receive hot, nutritious lunches at Gladstone Center for Children & Families, Monday through Friday for free.

The meals will be served June 18 through August 17. Lunch will not be served on July 4 due to the holiday. Adults are also welcome to attend and can pay $3 to receive a lunch.

More information and the summer lunch menu is available on the Gladstone School District’s website.

Canby School District

Canby School District is offering free summer meals through the summer.

Both breakfast and lunch will be served Monday through Friday at Trost Elementary from June 21 to July 15.

Breakfast and lunch will be served Monday through Friday at Ackerman School from July 5 to August 12.

Knight Elementary will serve just lunch Monday through Thursday from June 27 to August 11.

For more information on times and locations, visit the Canby School District’s website.

Molalla River School District

The Molalla River School District is offering free meals to all children between the ages of 1 and 18 during the summer months, regardless of if they’re enrolled in the Molalla River School District or not.

Breakfast is served from 8:15 a.m. to 9 a.m. and lunch is served from 11:15 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. at Molalla Elementary School.

North Clackamas School District

North Clackamas School District is working with the Oregon Summer Food Program to connect kids to meals.

Meals will be offered at Linwood/Sojourner Elementary School in Milwaukee, Oak Grove Elementary School in Milwaukie, Sunnyside Elementary School in Clackamas, the Ledding Library in Milwaukie, Oak Lodge Library in Milwaukie, the Town Center Station Apartments in Happy Valley and the Wichita Center in Milwaukie.

More information on the times meals will be served is available on the North Clackamas School District’s website.

Oregon City School District

From June 27 through August 19, Oregon City School District will be offering free summer lunch at three locations. The meals are available to anyone 18 and under.

Gardiner Middle School, Holcomb Elementary School and Jennings Lodge Elementary School will all be serving lunch Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Meals will not be served on July 1 and 4.

Children must eat the main portion of the meal at the site, due to the new U.S. Department of Agriculture regulations.

Estacada School District

Kids in Estacada can enjoy free breakfast and lunch throughout the summer. From June 27 through August 12, breakfast will be served at Estacada High School from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Lunch will be served at the high school from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and at Wade Creek Skate Park from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Adults can also receive meals at these locations. It costs adults $3 for breakfast and $4 for lunch.

Colton School District

Colton School District said it is not approved to serve meals during the summer, but said kids ages 18 and under can get free meals at neighboring districts.

On its website, it posted a link where families can access the Oregon Summer Food program to find free meals closest to where they live.

The district recommends kids visit Molalla High School, Molalla Elementary School, Estacada High School or Estacada Wade Creek Park for free meals.

KOIN 6 News contacted the Oregon Trail School District asking if it was offering free meals to children during the summer. We did not receive a response before the publication of this article.