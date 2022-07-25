PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A heat wave is settling into the region for the next week, prompting officials in Clackamas County to open up daytime relief centers for those who need a break from the hot temperatures in the forecast.
Although no overnight cooling shelters have been announced for Clackamas County residents, there are a number of centers for people to go to during the day, with some potentially offering extended hours.
Canby
Canby Public Library
220 NE 2nd Ave., Canby
Monday–Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Friday–Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
503-266-3394
Canby Denny’s Restaurant
1369 SE 1st Ave., Canby
Open 24/7
503-263-3182
Notes: Anyone who needs to cool off for an hour can come by, no obligation to buy
Canby Adult Center
1250 S. Ivy St., Canby
Monday–Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
503-266-2970
Zoar Lutheran
190 SW 3rd Canby, OR. 97013
2 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Notes: Dinner will be from about 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Officials say dogs on a leash and small pets in carriers, but to also check in with staff
Estacada
Estacada Community Center
200 SE Club House Dr., Estacada
Monday–Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
503-630-7454
Estacada Public Library
825 NW Wade St., Estacada
Monday, Tuesday, Thursday & Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
503-630-8273
Oregon City
The Father’s Heart Street Ministry
603 12th St., Oregon City
Monday–Friday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
503-722-9780
Oregon City Public Library
606 John Adams St., Oregon City
Sunday, noon to 5 p.m.
Monday–Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
503-657-8269
Note: The library may extend hours during heat waves; call to confirm.
Pioneer Adult Community Center
615 5th St., Oregon City
Monday–Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
503-657-8287
Note: Open to adults ages 21 and older
Gladstone
Gladstone Public Library
135 E Dartmouth, Gladstone
Sunday, Monday, Friday & Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Tuesday & Thursday, noon to 8 p.m.
Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
503-655-8540
Gladstone Senior Center
1050 Portland Ave, Gladstone
Monday–Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
503-655-7701
Happy Valley
Happy Valley Public Library
13793 SE Sieben Park Way, Happy Valley
Sunday–Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
503-783-3456
Welches
Hoodland Public Library
24525 E Welches Road, Welches
Hours
Monday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Tuesday, 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Thursday & Friday, noon to 6 p.m.
Saturday, noon to 5 p.m.
503-622-3460
Lake Oswego
Lake Oswego Adult Community Center
505 G Ave., Lake Oswego
Monday–Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
503-635-3758
Lake Oswego Public Library
706 4th St., Lake Oswego
Sunday, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Monday–Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Friday & Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
503-636-7628
Milwaukie
Ledding Library
10660 SE 21st Ave., Milwaukie
Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Friday, Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Sunday, noon to 6 p.m.
503-786-7580
Milwaukie Center
5440 SE Kellogg Creek Dr., Milwaukie
Monday–Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
503-653-8100
Molalla
Molalla Cooling Center
209 Kennel Ave., Molalla
12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Molalla Adult Community Center
122 Grange Ave., Molalla
Monday–Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
503-829-4214
Note: Open to adults ages 50 and older and those with permanent disabilities
Molalla Public Library
201 E 5th St., Molalla
Monday, Tuesday & Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Thursday & Friday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturday & Sunday, noon to 5 p.m.
503-829-2593
Oak Grove
Oak Lodge Public Library
16201 SE McLoughlin Blvd., Oak Grove
Sunday, Monday, Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Tuesday & Thursday, noon to 8 p.m.
503-655-8543
Sandy
Sandy City Hall
39250 Pioneer Blvd., Sandy
Monday–Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
503-668-5533
Sandy Public Library
38980 Proctor Blvd, Sandy
Monday & Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Thursday & Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturday & Sunday, noon to 5 p.m.
503-668-5537
Sandy Senior Center
38348 Pioneer Boulevard, Sandy
Monday–Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
503-668-5569
West Linn
West Linn Public Library
1595 Burns St., West Linn
Monday, Thursday & Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Tuesday & Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Saturday & Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
503-656-7853
Wilsonville
Wilsonville Community Center
7965 SW Wilsonville Road, Wilsonville
Monday–Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
503-682-3727
Wilsonville Public Library
8200 SW Wilsonville Road, Wilsonville
Sunday, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Monday–Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Friday & Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
503-682-2744
TriMet officials said drivers will not turn away passengers who are looking to get to a cooling center or shelter but cannot afford to pay fare.
Excessive heat warnings are in effect around the region starting from noon on Monday to 9 p.m. on Thursday, with highs expected to range between 99 degrees to 103 degrees.