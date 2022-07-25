PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A heat wave is settling into the region for the next week, prompting officials in Clackamas County to open up daytime relief centers for those who need a break from the hot temperatures in the forecast.

Although no overnight cooling shelters have been announced for Clackamas County residents, there are a number of centers for people to go to during the day, with some potentially offering extended hours.

Canby

Canby Public Library

220 NE 2nd Ave., Canby

Monday–Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday–Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

503-266-3394

Canby Denny’s Restaurant

1369 SE 1st Ave., Canby

Open 24/7

503-263-3182

Notes: Anyone who needs to cool off for an hour can come by, no obligation to buy

Canby Adult Center

1250 S. Ivy St., Canby

Monday–Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

503-266-2970

Zoar Lutheran

190 SW 3rd Canby, OR. 97013

2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Notes: Dinner will be from about 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Officials say dogs on a leash and small pets in carriers, but to also check in with staff

Estacada

Estacada Community Center

200 SE Club House Dr., Estacada

Monday–Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

503-630-7454

Estacada Public Library

825 NW Wade St., Estacada

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday & Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

503-630-8273

Oregon City

The Father’s Heart Street Ministry

603 12th St., Oregon City

Monday–Friday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

503-722-9780

Oregon City Public Library

606 John Adams St., Oregon City

Sunday, noon to 5 p.m.

Monday–Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

503-657-8269

Note: The library may extend hours during heat waves; call to confirm.

Pioneer Adult Community Center

615 5th St., Oregon City

Monday–Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

503-657-8287

Note: Open to adults ages 21 and older

Gladstone

Gladstone Public Library

135 E Dartmouth, Gladstone

Sunday, Monday, Friday & Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tuesday & Thursday, noon to 8 p.m.

Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

503-655-8540

Gladstone Senior Center

1050 Portland Ave, Gladstone

Monday–Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

503-655-7701

Happy Valley

Happy Valley Public Library

13793 SE Sieben Park Way, Happy Valley

Sunday–Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

503-783-3456

Welches

Hoodland Public Library

24525 E Welches Road, Welches

Hours

Monday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuesday, 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Thursday & Friday, noon to 6 p.m.

Saturday, noon to 5 p.m.

503-622-3460

Lake Oswego

Lake Oswego Adult Community Center

505 G Ave., Lake Oswego

Monday–Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

503-635-3758

Lake Oswego Public Library

706 4th St., Lake Oswego

Sunday, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday–Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday & Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

503-636-7628

Milwaukie

Ledding Library

10660 SE 21st Ave., Milwaukie

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday, Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, noon to 6 p.m.

503-786-7580

Milwaukie Center

5440 SE Kellogg Creek Dr., Milwaukie

Monday–Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

503-653-8100

Molalla

Molalla Cooling Center

209 Kennel Ave., Molalla

12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Molalla Adult Community Center

122 Grange Ave., Molalla

Monday–Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

503-829-4214

Note: Open to adults ages 50 and older and those with permanent disabilities

Molalla Public Library

201 E 5th St., Molalla

Monday, Tuesday & Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Thursday & Friday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday & Sunday, noon to 5 p.m.

503-829-2593

Oak Grove

Oak Lodge Public Library

16201 SE McLoughlin Blvd., Oak Grove

Sunday, Monday, Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tuesday & Thursday, noon to 8 p.m.

503-655-8543

Sandy

Sandy City Hall

39250 Pioneer Blvd., Sandy

Monday–Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

503-668-5533

Sandy Public Library

38980 Proctor Blvd, Sandy

Monday & Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Thursday & Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday & Sunday, noon to 5 p.m.

503-668-5537

Sandy Senior Center

38348 Pioneer Boulevard, Sandy

Monday–Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

503-668-5569

West Linn

West Linn Public Library

1595 Burns St., West Linn

Monday, Thursday & Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tuesday & Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday & Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

503-656-7853

Wilsonville

Wilsonville Community Center

7965 SW Wilsonville Road, Wilsonville

Monday–Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

503-682-3727

Wilsonville Public Library

8200 SW Wilsonville Road, Wilsonville

Sunday, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Monday–Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday & Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

503-682-2744

TriMet officials said drivers will not turn away passengers who are looking to get to a cooling center or shelter but cannot afford to pay fare.

Excessive heat warnings are in effect around the region starting from noon on Monday to 9 p.m. on Thursday, with highs expected to range between 99 degrees to 103 degrees.