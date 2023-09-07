Property owners will be required to register with the county

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – On Thursday, Clackamas County leaders approved new rules for handling short-term rentals, like Airbnb, that will impact unincorporated parts of the county – including Mount Hood.

In 90 days, property owners will be required to register with the county, though registration will be free and will not require an in-home inspection. The process will certify that the property meets the county’s safety standards, and that the property managers will abide by program rules.

These rules include fire, noise and parking standards, as well as other logging details. For instance, the regulations also specify that a maximum of 15 people can stay in the property at a time.

The property management’s contact information must be posted at all times during the guests’ stay. There must also be someone available 24/7 to respond to complaints within two hours.

County Chair Tootie Smith says that enforcement for that timeframe may be tough.

“The mountain is two hours away. You get a call, ‘Oh, you’re not gonna make it in time,’ and somebody’s gonna be watching you. ‘Oh we’re gonna revoke it,’” she said. “I don’t know. This regulation is going to be extremely difficult to enforce.”

