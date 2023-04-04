PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A public hearing for Clackamas County residents to weigh in on the Interstate 205 tolling project is slated for Tuesday afternoon.

The public hearing is at the Pioneer Community Center in Oregon City but can be attended virtually via Zoom.

The Oregon Department of Transportation’s plan is to put tolling in place by December 2024 on a section of I-205 between the Tualatin River Bridge and the Abernethy Bridge. Transportation officials say tolling prices will vary.

The hearing is expected to run from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.