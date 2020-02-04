Woman missing near Mt. Hood Village after argument with friend

Katie Delaney was last seen early Tuesday morning.

The woman was last seen 'not wearing any clothes' after an argument

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A search is underway for a woman in Clackamas County after an unusual set of circumstances led up to her disappearance.

Katie Delaney went missing just after midnight (Monday) following an argument with a friend, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Department.

The 23-year-old was reportedly not wearing any clothes around 12:30am at the East Village Loop and Lolo Pass Rd intersection near Mt. Hood Village. Deputies say the temperature was about 28 degrees at the time she was seen unclothed.

Delaney is 5 feet tall, 110 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. She left her cell phone behind, according to deputies.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately.