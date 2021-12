A Clackamas Fire Department truck as seen on their website, November 11, 2019

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A barn fire has closed Highway 224 between Highway 211 and Amissiger Road in both directions, Clackamas Fire tweeted just before 2:00 p.m. Monday.

Officials said the 40-by-60 foot metal barn is heavily involved in fire, and due to the extent of the fire and potential for collapse, fire crews will not go inside the barn.

Alert: Highway 224 between Amisigger and Highway 211 will be shut down in both directions while crews work to extinguish a large barn fire. Please avoid the area to allow crews to access the scene. — Clackamas Fire (@clackamasfire) December 20, 2021

No injuries have been reported.

It is not clear what started the fire.

This is a developing story.