Clackamas fire displaces 5 families on Christmas

The Red Cross will be helping the families now without a home

11 people were displaced after a home in Clackamas caught fire on Wednesday, December 25, 2019 (KOIN)

CLACKAMAS, Ore. (KOIN) — Five families have been displaced after a home caught fire in Clackamas on Christmas Day.

Firefighters were called out to a residence on SE Rainier Avenue Wednesday afternoon. Almost 30 firefighters worked on the blaze, according to Clackamas Fire. The 11 people inside were able to safely evacuate. However, firefighters said they did not know if there were pets inside.

Investigators are still working at the scene and have not released the cause of the fire or where it started.

The Red Cross will be helping the families now without a home.

This is a developing story.

