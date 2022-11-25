PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In Clackamas County, the 2022 Operation Santa Claus toy and food drive is about to begin.

Clackamas fire runs the drive every year to help local families in need.

The event kicks off Wednesday, Nov. 30, with Santa set to take a ride on a fire engine to visit four neighborhoods.

The fire crews are collecting non-perishable food and new, unwrapped toys.

But, they won’t be taking any of those donations during next week’s parades or at local fire stations.

Instead, you can help by going to one of five drop-off events between Dec. 3 and Dec. 11

Visit the Clackamas fire website for more information.