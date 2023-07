Clackamas firefighters rescue ducklings from a storm drain in Oregon City on July 3, 2023. (Clackamas Fire District)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Firefighters with the Clackamas Fire District saved a group of ducklings trapped in a storm drain on Frontier Parkway in Oregon City Monday.

Firefighters responded to the scene at 6 p.m. after receiving a call about a distressed mother duck in the area.

“A homeowner heard a mama duck crying on top of a storm drain,” Clackamas Fire District shared on Facebook.

Firefighters were able to remove the ducklings from the drain and reunite them with mom.