Clackamas heavy-load hauler sets all-time Nevada record

The 2.4-million pound decommissioned nuclear reactor was hauled from North Las Vegas to outside Salt Lake City by Emmert International of Clackamas, Oregon, July 2020 (Tony Illia, courtesy Nevada Dept. of Transportation)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A decommissioned nuclear reactor weighing nearly 2.5 million pounds is being hauled to a disposal site near Salt Lake City by an Oregon engineering company from Clackamas County.

Emmert International is setting records with this haul, the heaviest load ever moved on roads in Nevada. Emmert is one of the few companies in the world capable of a job like this, which took a year to plan.

“It is a challenge, and I’m just so fortunate that I’ve got such great people here in Clackamas, Oregon and Dallas and Houston, from our 3 offices that put this team together,” Terry Emmert said. “These guys have just worked their tails off to make this be accomplished.”

Emmert International “reinforced up to nine drainage culverts along the route using hydraulic jacks to prevent damage to public infrastructure,” said Tony Illia wth the Nevada Department of Transportation.

Emmert International hauls some of the heaviest objects in the world, including space shuttles, hotels and Howard Hughes’ Spruce Goose in McMinnville.

The ground part of the haul, which began on rail took almost two weeks. The nuclear reactor should arrive in Utah sometime Wednesday.