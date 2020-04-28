Clackamas Marine Unit recovers body of missing kayaker

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Clackamas County Marine Unit recovered the body of a missing kayaker on the Willamette River Monday evening, the sheriff’s office reported via Twitter.

Authorities said they recovered the body of 27-year-old Saul Ruiz of Happy Valley. He was last seen in the water near Elk Rock Island on Thursday, April 16. A medical examiner was called out to the Jefferson Boat Ramp where crews launched from.

Witnesses called 911 on that Thursday around 4:30 in the afternoon to report that a man had fallen in the water after his kayak flipped near Elk Rock. He was not wearing a life jacket. Deputies said several people went out to help the man but he disappeared beneath the surface before they could reach him.

A few days later, the sheriff’s office identified the missing kayaker as Ruiz. Crews searched the river up until Monday, April 20, but on the 21st reported that after not finding Ruiz, the Marine Unit would continue to use side-scan during its patrols, and planned to request divers to follow up on any leads generated during patrols.

The sheriff’s office said that changing tides, currents, the large search area and other hazards made the search difficult.

We were successful in recovering the body of Saul Gallegos Ruiz this evening from the Willamette River. pic.twitter.com/rIlb1h4TGw — Clackamas Sheriff (@ClackCoSheriff) April 28, 2020

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.