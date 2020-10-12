Clackamas rally calls on US gov to ‘stop violence’ in Armenia-Azerbaijan war

CLACKAMAS, Ore. (KOIN) — Members of the local Armenian community held a rally Sunday to call on the United States to help stop the fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Demonstrators organized at the Saint Kevork Armenian Church in Clackamas for the rally.

They hoped to raise funds and bring awareness to the conflict going on between the two European nations. At least 300 people have died in the fighting, and thousands more have been displaced.

“We want the government to put a step in to stop the aggression,” said activist Ed Shabanian. “We want them to use their influence to halt the violence.”

This was just one of a number of Armenian-American rallies held across the country. Protesters last week in Los Angeles rallied outside the mayor’s house and even shut down Highway 101 for a short time.