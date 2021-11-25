Clackamas Town Center buses to be detoured for ninth year

PHOTO COURTESY: CCSO – Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office Posse has worked in cooperation with Clackamas Town Center to welcome shoppers and provide holiday police presence.

PORTLAND, Ore. (Portland Tribune) — Clackamas Town Center’s parking lot can become congested during the holiday shopping season, so for the ninth straight year, TriMet is making temporary service adjustments to help move buses around the traffic and keep them running on time.

TriMet service adjustments, as in past years, will impact lines 29, 30, 31, 33, 34, 71, 72, 79, 152, 155 and 156; they will not affect MAX Green Line service.

Bus stops near the Clackamas Town Center Transit Center will be closed from 1-6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 26; Dec. 11-12; Dec. 18-24; and Dec. 26. Eastbound Clackamas Town Center buses will pick up passengers from a temporary location nearby, between the entrance of the cinema and Monterey Avenue.

“TriMet is helping to make way for the holiday shopping season,” said Tia York, a spokesperson for the transit agency. “We understand that this temporary change can cause some inconvenience for our riders, and we thank them for the patience as we do our part to make the holiday season happier for everyone.”

Signs will be posted, and TriMet staff will be on hand at the closed stops to help riders find their buses and answer questions. For more information, visit trimet.org.