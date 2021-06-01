ClackCo commissioner compares vaccine passports to Jim Crow laws

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A firestorm of criticism was unleashed this week when a Clackamas County commissioner proposed a resolution that compared showing a COVID-19 vaccine card to the segregationist Jim Crow laws.

Commissioner Mark Shull had drafted a resolution to block the state rule that a business must see someone’s vaccine card before they can enter without a mask.

Shull’s resolution draft stated vaccine passports create conditions of a new “Jim Crow 2.0” but fellow commissioners, including Chair Tootie Smith, harshly criticized the comparison to laws that had legalized segregation and led to arrests and lynchings.

While some of the commissioners, including Smith, are against the idea of having to show proof of being vaccinated, they say Shull’s language has harmed the potential for any further action.

Some are calling the draft a stain on the county. Smith says she won’t tolerate the language.

“You don’t throw gasoline on fire and then expect to retract statements,” said Smith. “I find this resolution as originally submitted abhorrent and irresponsible.”

Shull’s fellow commissioners — incense by what they perceive as a lack of understanding — voted to remove Shull from all of his outside duties as commissioner. They say he doesn’t represent the commission.

But Shull disagrees with their reaction.

“There’s nothing in there that should be construed as coming from a racist perspective,” he said.

A history of racist comments

Shull has been censored in the past for racist comments made on social media.

The blog “Documenting Mark Shull’s Racism” was created by Cris Waller, a Jennings Lodge resident and Oregon House District 40 leader for the county’s Democratic Party. The website highlights quotes and screenshots of around 20 posts made by Shull during the past two years representing views that Islam and Muslim people are a threat to America, and, on occasion, seemingly calling for violence.

“Stop the enemy while the enemy’s strength is still relatively weak in comparison to friendly forces,” Shull wrote on Nov. 3, 2019. “The most menacing threat to U.S. national security is the incursion of Islam into our society…It is time for a new D-Day, one that is appropriate for the threat.”

On July 30, 2019, Shull said “When you interact with a Muslim, you’re being deceived. Period. End of sentence.”

On Oct. 10, 2019, he wrote “I visited the Mall of America with my mom last year. It was like walking into the Mall of Islam. I think we were the only two non muslims that day. Never got one smile that day from any Muslims … It was a horrifying experience … Not a friendly face in the crowd of Akbars.”

On numerous accounts, Shull makes comments about Congress members Rep. Rashida Tlaib and Rep. Ilhan Omar being traitors against the United States, and at one point referring to Somalian immigrants as “savages” who “hate the west.”