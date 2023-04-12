PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Clackamas County commissioners are pushing back on the idea of tolling on Interstate 205.

On Wednesday they held a meeting to discuss sending a letter to the Oregon Department of Transportation outlining their concerns.

According to ODOT, the Interstate 205 tolling plan will help decongest the road and also help pay for improvements to the area.

Visit ODOT’s website for more information about the tolling program.

The biggest concern commissioners outlined in Wednesday’s meeting is about traffic being diverted off of the freeway because people don’t want to pay the toll.

The Transportation and Land Use policy coordinator, Jamie Stasny, spoke with commissioners, saying they have serious concerns about what this would do to local surrounding communities in Clackamas County.

“When trips areas are shifted in communities, people who are walking or biking will be most impacted,” said Stasny.

ODOT told KOIN 6 that they are aware that the traffic diversion might cause issues, so they are asking the public for their views on the proposed toll. Comments can be submitted on their online form, or by phone at 503-837-3536 until April 21.

Mandy Putney with ODOT said they are also looking at intersections that would require mitigation and that they have plans for the different areas.

According to ODOT, the “project will pay for the 7 miles of improvements on this stretch of the corridor. This includes adding the missing third lane in both directions, making all the 9 bridges, including the Abernethy Bridge earthquake ready.”