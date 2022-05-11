CLACKAMAS, Ore. (KOIN) — Following the Labor Day 2020 wildfires, Clackamas Fire developed a 20-person hand crew that mitigates the growth of wildfires locally. The crew is also sent elsewhere in Oregon and to other states.

Izak Hamilton, the spokesperson for the Clackamas Fire District, said Crew 30 — housed at Station 14 in Boring — means they can tackle the wildfire threats in the county without having to wait for other crews to come in.

“We have a building in the back and they are preparing for wildfire season right now,” Hamilton told KOIN 6 News. “They’re out right now doing a bunch of training, saw training, back burning. They’re training with … a couple helicopter companies that we’ve partnered with.”

The Oregon State Fire Marshal’s office said 80% of wildfires are human caused. Rain in the forecast and snow in the last month does not mean we are wildfire immune.

“As far as the risk, we can’t say it’s less than last year or better than last year because you look outside, it’s wet and rainy. So we hope the risk is less than last year,” he said. “But the weather could change, the humidity goes away, the temperature goes away and in the matter of a week the risk goes back up.”

There’s really no start date for wildfire season because it’s always a threat.

“It’s common in our area for it to be raining one day and be dried out and 80 degrees the next. So realistically as far as preparing for wildfire season, you just never know and you want to be best prepared and at this point we’re ready because it’s been consistent.”

Tips to help cut down on the threat of wildfire include:

Keep dry fuel cut down and moved at least 30 feet away from your home

Trim tree that are touching each other, allowing vertical and horizontal space

Keep it tidy

Clackamas County is also hosting events to teach neighbors about defensible space and how to best protect themselves from potential wildfire danger.