ClackCo offers $1M in grants to small biz, childcare providers

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Clackamas County business with 25 or fewer employees and childcare providers that have been hurt by the pandemic are eligible for grants from the county.
A total of $1 million in grants will be awarded to a number of qualified businesses or childcare providers, county officials said in a release. Businesses can get up to $5000, and qualified childcare providers can get up to $9,999. Officials also said businesses that got an earlier grant are eligible for another if they can demonstrate additional need.
Businesses need to apply online — MESO Small Business Assistance Grants — before December 5. All completed applications will be considered, officials said. There are eligibility requirements.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.