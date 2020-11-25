ClackCo offers $1M in grants to small biz, childcare providers

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Clackamas County business with 25 or fewer employees and childcare providers that have been hurt by the pandemic are eligible for grants from the county.

A total of $1 million in grants will be awarded to a number of qualified businesses or childcare providers, county officials said in a release. Businesses can get up to $5000, and qualified childcare providers can get up to $9,999. Officials also said businesses that got an earlier grant are eligible for another if they can demonstrate additional need.

Businesses need to apply online — MESO Small Business Assistance Grants — before December 5. All completed applications will be considered, officials said. There are eligibility requirements.