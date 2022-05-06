PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Police have identified a suspect and victim after a Clackamas County workplace homicide on Wednesday.

The suspect, 27-year-old Cesar Farfan-Martinez, has been charged with second-degree murder, Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to police, Farfan-Martinez was released from the hospital and lodged into Clackamas County Jail where he is being held without bail.

Officials identified the victim as 60-year-old John Barnett of Vancouver, Washington. CCSO did not specify which workplace Barnett was killed in or how he was hurt.

Around 11 a.m. Wednesday, deputies responded to a reported disturbance in the 1500 block of SE For Mor Ct. in unincorporated Clackamas County.

CCSO said deputies arrived on the scene and found Barnett seriously injured. Paramedics, and an OHSU nurse at a nearby business, tried to save Barnett’s life but he died.

“Mr. Barnett’s family deeply appreciates all the hard work and heroic efforts of the people, coworkers, medical professionals, and everyone who endeavored to save John,” Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said.

CCSO is conducting the investigation and is seeking additional information in this case. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 503-723-4949 or by using the online email form. Reference CCSO Case # 22-010099.