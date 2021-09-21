ClackCo’s Mark Shull compares vax certifications to Holocaust

Clackamas County

Clackamas County commissioners condemned his comments

by: Tim Steele

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Clackamas County commissioners are standing up against hatred and bigotry after Commissioner Mark Shull compared vaccine verifications to atrocities of the Holocaust.

Shull made the statement in a Facebook post.

In a statement the Board of Commissioners said: “We recognize the Facebook post dismissed the horror that the Jewish community and so many others experienced during the Holocaust. We want to be clear that our country and we as commissioners condemn antisemitism, racism and bigotry. Mark Shull’s post does not reflect the values of Clackamas County or this board.”

In June, Shull compared vaccine passports to Jim Crow laws. In January he apologized for social media posts expressing Islamophobic and anti-immigrant views.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories