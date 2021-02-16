Cleanup underway in Gladstone; thousands still without power

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Cleanup efforts and power restoration will continue for several days in Gladstone, according to crews in Clackamas County.

The city was hit particularly hard by the recent storm. Glen Echo Avenue remains closed because of flooding over the roadway. Residents in the area told us there was still so much snow and ice melt to navigate through. Along Hereford Street, a large tree took down five power poles — a key reason why more than 83,000 are still without power.

“No power, no heat,” said Carina Deoliveira, a Gladstone resident. “We do have a fireplace insert, which we’ve been heating water on and cooking, but that’s it. And you know, it’s pretty cold.”

Some people we spoke with said they had to book a hotel room just to keep their children warm after going four straight days without heat.

Debris and downed wires in the area will be a concern for the next several days. If you plan to commute through the area, you’ll want to check the latest road conditions or prepare an alternate route.