Climber rescued after falling 300 ft on Mt. Hood

The call for help came in at 7:30 Saturday morning

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Portland man was rescued on Mt. Hood after he fell roughly 300 feet while climbing early Saturday morning, said the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.

Rescuers got the call for help around 7:30 a.m. when a woman called 911 to report that her climbing partner had fallen and she thought he was seriously injured. Multiple rescue teams were activated to go find and rescue the climber.

The climber, 26-year-old Von Donald Houvener, had fallen down into the White River Canyon, which is roughly 9,100 feet in elevation, said the sheriff’s office. Using a snowcat and even an Army National Guard helicopter for support, rescuers reached Houvener around 11 a.m. Saturday morning.

He was conscious and alert, said the sheriff’s office, but was seriously injured from the fall.

Using the helicopter, Houvener was taken off the mountain and to a nearby hospital.

All rescue teams made a safe return back down the mountain as well.