OR 224 scheduled to reopen by May 1

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Since the Labor Day 2020 wildfires, sections of OR 224 along the Clackamas River have been closed. But the road is scheduled to re-open by May 1, officials said.

Wednesday, the US Forest Service and ODOT will show the work that’s been done to get the roads ready for motorists and experts will talk about the work that’s been done plus the work still needing to get done.

KOIN 6 News will have more information as the day progresses.

Clackamas County residents won’t soon forget the devastating Beachie Creek and Lionshead complex fires that burned a combined total of nearly 400,000 acres.

Clackamas County Chair Tootie Smith was among those forced to evacuate. She stayed away for more than a month.

“What I saw was horrific and it was dangerous,” Smith told KOIN 6 News in February. She added the danger still remains on Highway 224.