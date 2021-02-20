Community pulls together to aid those still without power in Molalla

MOLALLA, Ore. (KOIN) — Community members in Molalla are stepping up to help those still without power more than a week after a historic ice storm ravaged the city along with the rest of the state.

Volunteers set up a warming center at the Church of the Nazarene on Shirley Street. Leota Childress, director of the warming center, said water and ready-made meals, as well as chili and cornbread, were available for anyone that came in. Battery chargers were also available at the center.

So far the response has been great, Childress said.

“These are all volunteers and that’s the way Molalla is,” Childress said. “We don’t wait for somebody to come ask us what we need. This community starts pulling together and doing it.

Other volunteers have spent their time clearing up brush and debris from the streets. Molalla Mayor Scott Keyser said the city opened a space near Bolander Field for the public to bring their tree debris from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Keyser said some of the debris will be turned into firewood by a ministry group. The rest will be turned into woodchips that the public can use in the future.

The warming center closed at 4 p.m. Saturday but will be open again between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Sunday.