Construction worker crushed by excavator in Boring

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A construction worker was crushed under an excavator Thursday morning in Boring, deputies said.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said it received a report around 10 a.m. about a workplace death at a blueberry field on Amisigger Road.

Two Raz Construction Co. employees were working on a construction project at the Townsend Farms field. One of the workers was backing up an excavator and felt the machine hit a bump. The other worker had been crushed beneath the excavator treads.

The worker was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies said the workplace death was reported to OSHA. The person’s name has not been released.

An investigation is underway.