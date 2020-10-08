Contact-free Clackamas County Scare Fair now open

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Clackamas County Scare Fair is now open with a contact-free haunted experience!
The Nightmare Factory, Davis Cemetery, Fearlandia and Creatures of the Night have partnered up for a drive-thru Halloween experience around the Clackamas County Fairgrounds. The socially-distanced fair runs each weekend of October.
Find more information on the Scare Fair here.
