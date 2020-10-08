Contact-free Clackamas County Scare Fair now open

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) -- A Gresham man with outstanding warrants was booked into Clackamas County Jail Monday after leading law enforcement on a chase along Highway 26.

CCSO said Michael Brady Ford, 43, first fled Warm Springs Police just before 3 a.m. in the area of Government Camp. Police had pursued Ford's vehicle--a Ford F-150--on charges of Attempt to Elude and Reckless Driving. The Oregon State Police and Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office also had additional probable cause to arrest Ford on Assault III and Hit and Run charges out of Deschutes County.