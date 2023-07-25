PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — The annual music festival Pickathon returns to Pendarvis Farm, 16 miles outside of Portland in Happy Valley, for Aug. 3-6, and organizers are flirting with the idea that this may be the last one.

The 10-year land use permit expires this year, but no one is forcing the landowners to sell. That narrative may just be a marketing ruse, but Pickathon really is one of the premium festivals on the West Coast. Stages are scattered throughout the wooded hillside, so it feels like you are stumbling up hidden gems. Bands might play in an air conditioned barn, then join the crowds for three days to check out what’s new. Everyone dips in and out of the shade, which keeps the event bearable even on 100-degree days.

The festival has outgrown its folksy, old-timey music origins. Now there is as much shredding of electric guitars and slapping of funky bass as there is string picking and yodeling.

Weekend tickets for adults are $440, day passes are $195 f or Friday and Sunday and $225 Saturday. Weekend parking is $120. There is a free shuttle bus from Clackamas Town Center which avoids hot, traffic jam hell. Pendarvis Farm is at 16581 SE Hagen Rd., Happy Valley.

The artists speak

We talked to three acts about why they are excited to play Pickathon: Tatiana Hargreaves, who plays with Allison de Groot; Kevin Murphy of Small Paul; and Erich Huffaker of Orchestra Gold. For taste of more artists try the Pickathon Spotify playlist.

