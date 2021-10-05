Court docs: Bullets in Molalla shooting hit teen’s bedroom, passing truck

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Molalla man is facing numerous charges, including first degree attempted murder, after he shot a gun multiple times in the direction of a truck, a crowded shopping center and a house, going into a teen girl’s bedroom while she was in bed, according to court documents.

In addition to a first-degree attempted murder charge, 48-year-old Brian Scott Mills is also facing charges of assault in the second degree, attempted assault in the first degree, recklessly endangering and unlawful use of a weapon, according to court documents.

Police accused Mills of putting on body armor and shooting at officers responding to a medical call on Monday morning. Mills allegedly fired a rifle and handgun from inside of a home.

One of the bullets Mills fired went through the wall of a 15-year-old girl’s bedroom while she was sleeping, according to court documents; the girl was apparently unharmed.

However, a bullet Mills is accused of firing hit a truck, resulting in shrapnel hitting the driver’s back and neck, court documents stated. The driver was taken to Providence Willamette Falls Hospital to be treated, where medical staff there was able to remove the shrapnel from his back, but not his neck. The victim’s current condition is unclear.

Another bullet Mills allegedly fired went through the window of a Molalla police patrol car, which was unoccupied when the round was fired.

Investigators said one officer fired their weapon in the incident; however, police have not released the identity of that officer, who has been placed on administrative leave.

It’s unclear if Mills has an attorney at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.