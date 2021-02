WEST LINN, Ore. (KOIN) — Fire crews extinguished a house blaze in West Linn Saturday, Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue reported on Twitter.

Update to Hughes Dr fire. Firefighters are working to extinguish an attic fire. All occupants are confirmed to be safe. TVFR being assisted by crews from @clackamasfire and @LakeOswegoFire — TVF&R (@TVFR) February 14, 2021

Officials said the fire was in the attic. No one was hurt. The residence is located on the 2400 block of Hughes Drive.

Crews from the Clackamas Fire District, Lake Oswego Fire Department and West Linn Police Department also helped extinguish the fire.

This is a developing story.