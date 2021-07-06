Crews battle early morning house fire in Oregon City

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A fire broke out at a home in Oregon City early Tuesday morning.

Clackamas Fire crews responded to the blaze on Falcon Drive shortly before 5:30 a.m. When firefighters first arrived, they found flames coming from two sides of the residence. They then rushed to search for anyone left inside while coordinating extinguishing efforts.

The crews had the fire under control in less than 30 minutes. Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

There is no word on the potential cause of the fire. There is also no estimate on the amount of damage done to the home.