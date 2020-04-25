Crews comb Clackamas River after man spotted struggling

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It is unknown what happened to a man who was spotted struggling in the middle of the Clackamas River Thursday night. The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for anyone who as information to contact them.

Someone from High Rocks called 911 around 10:30 p.m. Thursday, April 23, to report that they saw a man floating down the river near Gladstone. The caller told authorities that a man, in his 40s or 50s, appeared to be struggling in the water and was calling for help. He floated past the witness and hasn’t been seen since.

The Clackamas Water Rescue Consortium was deployed for the search and rescue mission. The Portland Police Air Unit was also called upon to help search the area. The sheriff’s office said crews searched along the shore, across the river by boat, and from above for about an hour. Both the Clackamas and Willamette Rivers were checked, but they did not find the man reported by the 911 caller.

There were no other boats on the water at the time, according to the sheriff’s office. Authorities said they weren’t sure how or when the man came to be in the water.

If you know anything about this incident, you are asked to call the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office at their non-emergency dispatch: 503-655-8211.