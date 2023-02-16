Clackamas fire crews responded to a fire at an apartment complex on Feb. 16, 2023. (CFD)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Crews discovered a dead individual while responding to a third-story apartment fire in Happy Valley on Thursday, officials said.

Clackamas Fire says they responded to the apartment complex on Causey Loop just after 1 p.m. Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the flames, but there’s no word on the extent of any damage caused by the blaze.

Fire officials say they are now working with investigators and law enforcement to determine the cause of the fire.

No further information about the body has been released at this time.